Day 3 portal updates

Quiet right now when it comes to portal news, will try and stay on stuff while at Gillette for Pats-Dolphins today.



This one nugget came out late last night:

-Ohio State and Cal QB Devin Brown is set to visit BC. Brown started his career at Ohio State (2022) before going to Cal last season. Coming out of high school, he had offers from Texas, Texas A7M, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Arizona, Wisconsin, UCLA, Iowa State, USC, Northwestern, NC State, Oregon State, BYU, Arizona State and Northern Arizona. The Utah native has thrown for 379 yards and four touchdowns in his college career.

-Buffalo edge Demetrius Ballard has committed. He was a redshirt freshman in 2025, making 13 tackles with 1.5 sacks. He’s a big dude at 6’6,” 256 lbs. and could (hopefully) provide some immediate help in the pass rush department.

-Still no official word from Jackson. Still believe he ends up in the portal, but have also been told guys will be coming back after testing the waters financially (see KP Price), hopefully he ends up in the same boat and returns to the Eagles.