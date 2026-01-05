Day 4 portal updates & chat with new QB Mason McKenzie

Sorry for the delay on some of the newer stuff, Pats until about 11:30 last night then back there this morning. I also briefly chatted with new Saginaw State QB commit Mason McKenzie to see why he chose BC and what stood out to him about the program…

-As stated above, QB Mason McKenzie has committed. He’s gone over the 2,000 yard mark the last two seasons at Saginaw Valley State and the team put a graphic out calling him ‘The Signal Caller.’ Obviously, BC needs more bodies at the position, but it feels like he could be their guy.

-BC also received a commitment from Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano. Palano is 6’1,” 225lbs. and had 63 tackles last season. He should bring some much-needed experience and speed to that group.

-NC State defensive lineman Josh Alexander-Felton is visiting BC on Monday. He was a redshirt freshman and has just 3 career tackles (all assisted) but, he’s 6’3,” 271 lbs.

-Maryland RB Nolan Ray was on a visit here Sunday. His teammate and defensive back Kevyn Humes was also here visiting on Sunday. Ray had 289 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore last year. He also had 11 catches for 50 yards. 6’1,” 211 lbs.

-It’s been reported that BC was also showing interest in Mercer QB Braden Atkinson, along with Notre Dame, Syracuse, Cal and Baylor. He had 3,611 yards and 25 touchdowns last season and was named the best freshman in all of FCS.

–Dylan Lonergan committed to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights visit Alumni next season…

–Lewis Bond was finally invited to the Panini (Reese’s) Senior Bowl and accepted the invite. First step towards him getting a look at the NFL Combine before the draft.

Chat with McKenzie

Here’s what he had to say about the decision to join the Eagles:

“BC stood out to me for a bunch of reasons. First being, the opportunity to play at the highest level and play against some of the best competition in the country. Second, I get to play for and be coached by Coach O’Brien, who has been around some of the best to ever do it. I think Boston College gives me the best chance to play at the next level. The people in the building are amazing and all have a like mindset, I feel like I can build strong relationships with all of them.”

This is why keeping O’Brien around was the right move. You may not be infatuated with a guy from Saginaw Valley (rightfully so after a 2-10 season), but the overall sentiment about guys believing he and this staff can get them to the next level still has drawing power when it comes to recruiting. I think McKenzie might surprise some folks too if you check out his tape.