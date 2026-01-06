Day 5 portal updates

It’s Day 5 of the transfer portal being open, meaning there’s still 11 days for players to enter.

As usual, I’ll be updating this throughout the day as news breaks or when I hear anything. Here’s a couple things you may have missed last night or early this morning to start off this Tuesday:

-The Eagles put out a graphic late on Monday night, revealing that they got a commitment from former Florida State defensive tackle Keith ‘KJ’ Sampson. Sampson has two years of eligibility left and appeared in 26 games while he was a Seminole, making 26 tackles. The North Carolina native had a lot of interest coming out of high school, including South Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M, Auburn and Kentucky among others.

-Former O-lineman Eryx Daugherty has committed to Louisville. BC does not play Louisville in 2026.