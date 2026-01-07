Day 6 portal updates

BC wasted little time getting the ball rolling on Wednesday morning.

A little after 9:00 a.m., the team put out a graphic announcing Liberty running back Evan Dickens has committed.

Dickens has two years of eligibility remaining. The Rosewell, GA native started his redshirt sophomore season third on the depth chart, but ended up rushing for 1,339 yards and had seven total touchdowns (six rushing).

As usual, I’ll be updating here throughout the afternoon as more moves become official.