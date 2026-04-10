Defense dominates final practice open to media

CHESTNUT HILL – And just like that, we’re onto recruiting, summer workouts and before you know it, training camp.

While the Eagles will still have one more light scrimmage inside the stadium on Saturday morning closed to the media, the team did hold one more open practice for us to report on Friday morning. While there were no pads, it wasn’t hard to call a ‘winner’ on the day, as the defense steamrolled the offense (again, as much as you can in April without pads on).

It was enough of a one-sided performance that Bill O’Brien actually talked to the entire offense after the usual team breakdown at the end of practice, something O’Brien discussed in his final spring press conference.

Here’s how it went down…

Early observations

-Good amount of recruits on hand again (separate piece coming with names)…as always, Kenyatta Watson is front and center bouncing around the field with recruits. I can’t keep overstating how important that is, especially for the portal guys that came here to see the new regime (including Rowe-Cohen and Roberts) in full at every practice.

Team period

Mason McKenzie – Two sacks by Micah Amedee and Onye Nwosisi, a run stuff by Nwosisi and a shifty little run for Bo MacCormack III.

Grayson Wilson – Couple runs for Nolan Ray, a drop by Javarius Green (ball behind him a bit though) and an interception on the back end for Marcus Upton (brutal throw he read the whole way).

Femi Babalola – I missed his series chatting with someone about some recruiting content.

7-on-7

After a special teams period it was onto some 7-on-7…

McKenzie – Short completion to Brady Clough, dead play (coverage), crosser to Reed Swanson, (I missed the final snap).

Wilson – Short completion to MacCormack III, good ball over the middle for Johnathan Montague Jr, near-interception for Charleston Coldon and a drop by Green.

Babalola – Drop by Montague Jr. (short-armed over the middle), (Missed the last couple snaps chatting again…gotta maintain the sources).

Red zone 7-on-7

McKenzie – Three PBUs for Carter Davis, Ashton Cunningham and TJ Green along with an incompletion.

Wilson – Dead play (coverage) and a touchdown pass to MacCormack III.

Babalola – Incompletion and a TD to tight end DJ Johnson.

Team period

McKenzie – The only positive plays were a short completion to Jackson Wade and a short run for MacCormack III. Bodie Kahoun had a sack and Nwosisi blew up a screen.

Wilson – Just one completion to Danny Edgehill. Edgehill also had a drop and Griffin Collins batted a ball at the line of scrimmage. O-lineman Treyvon Humphrey actually caught it to avoid an interception.

Babalola – One completion to Mekhi Dodd, a sack for E’Lla Boykin and an incompletion on a crosser. DJ Johnson’s blocking stood out on the Dodd play.

Red zone

McKenzie – The best offensive play of the day came here when Swanson went up and got a jump ball TD against Max Tucker in the back left corner. Swanson and the offense proceeded to make sure they chirped just like the D has often throughout spring. There was also an incompletion and a three-man run stuff by Nwosis, Anthony Palano and Kris Jones. Carter Davis also snuffed out a QB run almost immediately.

Wilson – Only positive play here was a PI call in the end zone on Marcelous Townsend as he pulled down Montague Jr. Marcus Upton batted a screen pass, Collins had a sack and Zacari Thomas had a run stuff.

Babalola – Just one short completion to Sedric Addison. Run stuffs by Zach Kelly and Sean Howard. Chandler Jordan also snuffed out a QB run.

Ball at the 2-yard line…

McKenzie – Chris Marable Jr. run stuff.

Wilson – TD pass to Swanson.

Babalola – Israel Oladipupo run stuff, QB TD (although it looked like Christian Hudson made the stop in the backfield first).

McKenzie – TD run by Evan Dickens, sack by KJ Sampson.

Wilson – Two incompletions.

Team period (Tempo)

McKenzie – Quick completion to Nedrick Boldin Jr. and a sack by Nwosisi before ball is reset near midfield…one completion to Ray, a drop by Montague Jr. and a sack for Oladipupo before a late TD run (short distance) from Ray.

Wilson – After a short completion to Cameron Kossmann, MacCormack III had a long catch and run. Bryce Lewis made a great play setting the edge on a run and Hudson had a sack. Drop and a catch by Wade soon set up a jump ball TD for Montague Jr. against Coldon (more of a back shoulder, but he wrestled it away).

Babalola – We were down the far end, so I missed the majority of his drive, but did see a few completions to Zach Schnorrbusch and Da”jon Green. Favor Bate also had a fumble recovery near the sideline on the completion to Schnorrbusch. Couldn’t see who punched it out.

Goal line (One play remaining)

McKenzie – PBU for TJ Green against Wade.

Wilson – Incompletion.

Babalola – TD pass to Schnorrbusch.

That’s all folks…

Hard to believe that spring ball came and went just like that. Hope everyone enjoyed following along with the practice reports. I know some of you don’t love the format, but it’s just the easiest way to give the most details as possible (and I know you don’t get what I give anywhere else. I will absolutely toot my own horn there).

Genuinely looking forward to training camp and seeing how things look compared to how they’ve looked this last month or so. Just based on relationships too, I can assure you I’ll have more offseason recruiting content this spring and summer, simply because this regime is MUCH easier to deal with.

We’re onto training camp!