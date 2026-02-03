DePalma talks coaching in Super Bowl LX

SANTA CLARA, CA – The face he made was priceless.

During Opening Night on Monday, I yelled Vinny DePalma’s name for obvious content purposes. He saw me, grinned and started to walk over.



He can’t get rid of me.

DePalma’s rapid ascension up the coaching ranks in Foxborough was sort of out of need when Terrell Williams went down. But, after dealing with the debacle that was the Jerod Mayo Era last season, the fact he’s in a spot to coach a Super Bowl in five days is remarkable.

Here’s what he had to say about a number of different things during our five-ish minute chat:

If he’s had any time to reflect on the last 2 years yet

“Nah, the entire season’s been incredible from the start. I’m just grateful to be part of this staff under…starting with Vrabes, starting with Terrell (Williams), starting with Zak (Kuhr), it’s a great group of guys. The (linebacker) room has just been incredible. Guys who love football in the room makes it easy. I don’t think it’s a coincidence we’re here, because of the great people in the building. It’s been a lesson from Day 1 being with this new staff.”

On why this year was so much different than last

“I haven’t had time to reflect about it exactly, but I do think it’s just the people, you know what I’m saying? From Day 1, it’s been about the people, the vision, the belief like Vrabes has said a million times. It’s about the identity and the belief. I think those two things are the most powerful things across any business, any organization, any team. I think those are the things that have driven it from April all the way until now in February.”

On stepping up when Terrell Williams went down

“It’s been great. I’ve spent a lot of time with the linebackers and like I said, it’s just an awesome, awesome group of guys. Between Spills (Robert Spillane), Gibby (Jack Gibbens), Elliss (Christian Elliss), Jahlani (Tavai), Harold (Landry III)…it just makes it so easy to work with them and coach them, practice and games. It’s guys that love football and are the ultimate professionals. They want to do everything they can to be the best versions of themselves for the team. For me as a young coach, seeing those guys be the ultimate pros, it’s been such a blessing.”

-Quote from Williams: “Vinny’s unbelievable. I’m proud of him. He was one of the guys I didn’t really know when we came in. When I went down, Zak stepped up, but also Vinny stepped up to coach the linebackers. Those guys respond well to him, so I’m really proud of him. A young coach that’s eager to learn and willing to ask questions, but also willing to make mistakes too. He’s got a bright future in this league.”

On if he and Landry talk BC and his thoughts on this past season

“Always. I got there in January of 2018 and he left in December of 2017, so mutual crossover. Even pregame last week (in Denver), we were both talking to Zach Allen. Me and Zach became close. He was a senior when I was a freshman and Harold obviously played with him. Small world coached by some of the same guys, but the BC connection has definitely been there.”

“I’m always rooting for them and Coach (Bill ) O’Brien. Coach O’Brien, Dan O’Brien, they’ve both been awesome and I always try to stop over there. Sometimes…I mean, I had one of those (down) years when I was there. It happens, that’s just how it rolls. Then, you try to rebound and I’m sure they will.”

On the last two years as a whole

“It has hit me a bit. I remember getting done with the Fenway Bowl and deciding I was going to start coaching, starting to look for a job. I didn’t know if that was going to be high school or college. Obviously, this worked out and to go from starting in February of 2024 to now we’re in February of 2026, this two year run…if you had told me that this is how it would all go down, I don’t know if I would have believed you. I couldn’t ask for anything more. The people, the profession I’m in, not a day goes by where it feels like work.

“It’s just been a blast and hopefully we keep it rolling. This has been a lot better than Wall Street. No doubt.”