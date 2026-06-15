DePalma finally settling into comfortable role

I chatted with Vinny a few times last week as the Pats make the defensive assistants available a few times during the offseason.



Here’s the write up I did for NEFJ. You’ll probably see a few different stories of him coming out as I wasn’t the only one who grabbed some of his time…



FOXBOROUGH – Former Boston College linebacker Vinny DePalma had a pretty brutal first season as a coach in the NFL.

While the opportunity was obviously a dream come true, being part of that forgettable Jerod Mayo year wasn’t easy for anyone.

Fast forward to the hiring of Mike Vrabel and the uncertainty that came with not knowing if he’d have a job or not. He did, excelled at it, received high praise from Zak Kuhr and Vrabel, went to a Super Bowl and then got promoted in the offseason.

Now, as the ‘official’ inside linebackers coach, DePalma’s role has never been more clear.

I spoke with him during mandatory minicamp (a couple times actually because I’m an idiot and forgot to hit ‘record’ the first time) and asked him if he’s had time to sit and think about how wild the last two, going on three seasons have been.

“I’m just super excited to get to come to work,” he said. “Whether it was defensive assistant, inside linebackers coach, whatever the title is, I’m grateful to be part of this organization, part of this program. You get to show up each day and you’re blessed to be here. It’s your responsibility to show up with energy and help the organization win football games.”

During his time under Jeff Hafley, it was a regular running joke at nearly every press conference that not only was he a coach on the field, but he would be coaching somewhere – whether it was high school, college or the NFL – almost immediately after graduating. That ultimately became true.

Still, like great players, great coaches are always trying to learn. So, after going to his first Super Bowl four months ago, what has he learned so far?

“I think it’s just…no matter what level you’re at, it’s such a team game,” he said. “I think you saw the power of a great team last year that kind of had some ups and downs, but ultimately, great teammates, great people, people that are connected and care about each other can take you really far.”

Vrabel was asked about DePalma on Thursday and noted how good he’s been on the teaching side of things.

“He’s a great teacher. You start to evaluate young coaches and their ability to use the technology, the excitement of the PowerPoint, the presentation and all these different things,” said Vrabel. “But how quickly he learned our system and his knowledge, that (the promotion) was an easy move and well deserved for Vinny.”

One of the other big reasons why DePalma is now in the position he’s in right now is because of the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Terrell Williams a year ago. That’s not to say DePalma hasn’t earned his spot, but the reshuffling on the staff last year certainly wasn’t planned for.

Williams has been a key sounding board for DePalma every step of the way.

“I can’t say enough great things about T,” DePalma said with a huge smile. “Just as a person, as a coach, he’s been such a great resource for all of us. More importantly, him and his family are such great people. Just, what he means to all of us is super, super special.”

Now that DePalma is finally settled into a regular role and has well-established relationships with players and coaches, you would think he could finally relax at least a little bit heading into the six-week break prior to training camp.

Not exactly.

DePalma is capping off the crazy year by getting married to his fiancee Sarah next weekend.

“I can’t wait,” he added.