Local 2027 OL Dominic Maser stays home

All the new national buzz around recruiting for BC has been a welcomed addition to the local landscape, but it’s always nice to see the Eagles keep some elite homegrown talent.

The Eagles got an enormous (literally and figuratively) commitment over the weekend from Tabor Academy O-lineman Dominic Maser. Maser is listed at 6’8,” 305 lbs. as he heads into his senior season with the Seawolves.

Maser had his official visit over the weekend and let the staff know, then made it official on Monday afternoon. Maser had 12 offers including BC, Virginia Tech, UCF and Wake Forest.

I caught up with Maser on Monday after the announcement to see why he chose to stay home. Here’s our full exchange:

What made BC the right fit for you?

“The staff and the campus. I’ve know Coach Anderson since 2024 when he was back at UMass and the campus is one of the nicest campuses I’ve ever toured.”

What stood out about the campus compared to others you’ve visited?

“Love how all the buildings are built out of the same brick and how compact the campus is, makes the campus look kind of old school while the compactness of the campus make its easy to get around from your dorm to classes and to the facility.”

What was the message from the staff in terms of what they’re building? What was dealing with the new staff like?

“The message from Coach O’Brien was that they are building a culture not a team. He talked about how when he came here to Boston College back in 2023, it wasn’t like the other Power Four schools, they didn’t have the right equipment or facilities to compete. He stressed to me that since coming to Boston College he and his staff have cleaned up the place, upgraded everything and recruited people that want to be at Boston College and want to be part of the culture and history.”

What was ultimately the biggest factor?

“Coach Anderson and the place itself. BC means a lot to me and my family since my grandfather coached there in the 80s. Like I said, I’ve known Coach Anderson for about 2-3 years and his track record at elite programs and developing first round offensive lineman made it very easy to choose BC.”

What should BC fans know about you?

“That BC is everything to me and my family and that me and the rest of the 2027 class will help bring BC back to what it was.”