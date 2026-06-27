BC player ratings revealed for EA Sports game

Over the last three years, the return of the EA Sports College Football game has been welcomed with open arms, particularly by people my age (pushing 40).



It’s been a nice little bit of nostalgia, but it’s also been really cool to see real players in the game and the ‘dynasty mode’ is legitimately difficult, especiallywhen other schools try to steal a recruit.

On Friday, EA Sports unveilved the player ratings for every single player in the country, or at least every player they had in their database. It took way longer than I anticipated, but I went through the entire roster charting each player’s overall rating for BC.



There’s a lot of guys missing (most likely because the game isn’t fully done yet, full release set for 7/9, early play option is available on 7/2). Or, some guys may not have signed the contract yet that allows players to make money from the game, especially the younger guys.

Various positions have a slew of different categories that make up the ‘overall’ ranking. For example, running backs have speed, their breaking tackle ability, their vision, ball carrying abilities and other things all come into play. For defensive players, their strength, agility and awareness are all important among a bunch of other stuff. Quarterbacks’ accuracy and throwing power are obviously key components to their overall rating.

So, without further adieu, here is each available BC player’s ‘overall’ rating heading into next week. Ratings are updated based on real life performance throughout the regular season:

No. 0. TJ Green (DB) – 74

No. 1. Jaedn Skeete (WR) – 77

No, 1. Anthony Palano (LB) – 72

No. 2. KP Price (DB) – 87

No. 2. Nolan Ray (RB) – 81

No. 3. Dawson Pough (WR) – 76

No. 3. Max Tucker (DB) – 80

No. 4. Javarius Green (WR) – 75

No. 4. Kris Jones (DE) – 79

No. 5. Marcus Upton (DB) – 72

No. 5. Anthony Coellner (QB) – 63

No. 6. Chris Marable Jr. (DL) – 79

No. 7. Jake Coniglio (QB) – N/A

No. 8. Johnathan Montague Jr. (WR) – 73

No. 8. Onye Nwosisi (DL) – 70

No. 9. Josiah Griffin (DL) – 72

No. 9. Landon Wright (WR) – 77

No. 10. Syair Torrence (DB) – 78

No. 10. Mason McKenzie (QB) – 73

No. 11. Rae Sykes Jr. (DB) – N/A

No. 11. Femi Babalola (QB) – N/A

No. 13. Enzo Arjona (QB) – N/A

No. 13. Demetrius Ballard (DE) – 71

No. 14. Ashton Cunningham (DE) – 71

No. 15. Grayson Wilson (QB) – 71

No. 15. Gerald Green Jr. (DB) – N/A

No. 16. Nedrick Boldin Jr. (WR) – 74

No. 16. Isaiah Farris (DB) – 73

No. 17. Da’Jon Green (DB) – N/A

No. 18. Kameron Howard (DB) – 74

No. 19. Marcelous Townsend (DB) – 66

No. 19. Kelvin Brown. Jr. (WR) – N/A

No. 20. Justin Medlock (LB) – 76

No. 20. Billy Barrett (RB) – N/A

No. 21. Charleston Coldon (DB) – N/A

No. 23. Evan Dickens (RB) – 86

No. 23. Michael Mankaka (DB) – N/A

No. 24. Bo MacCormack III (RB) – 73

No. 25. Andy Quinn (K) – N/A

No. 26. Njita Sinkala (DB) – N/A

No. 26. Sedric Addison (RB) – 76

No. 27. Jordan Rodriguez (DB) – N/A

No. 28. Zacari Thomas (LB) – N/A

No. 29. Mekhi Dodd (RB) – 74

No. 29. Cameron Martinez (DB) – 74

No. 30. Sam Stone (P/K) – N/A

No. 30. Xavier Myers (DB) – N/A

No. 32. Charlie Comella (LB) – N/A

No. 32. Michael Landolfi (WR) – N/A

No. 33. Anthony Ferrucci (RB) – N/A

No. 33. Dominic Funke (DL) – N/A

No. 34. Duke Brennan (WR) – N/A

No. 35. Tim Longo (RB) – N/A

No. 35. Chandler Jordan (DB) – 65

No. 36. Bodie Kahoun (LB) – 69

No. 37. Zach Schnorrbusch (WR) – N/A

No. 37. Callen Beveridge (LB) – N/A

No. 38. Will Graves III (WR) – N/A

No. 38. Tommy Cusick III (DB) – N/A

No. 39. Zach Kelly (DB) – N/A

No. 41. Favor Bate (DL) – 76

No. 42. Kemori Dixon (LB) – 67

No. 43. Griffin Collins (LB) – 70

No. 44. Palaie Faoa (LB) – 66

No. 45. Max Tejpaul (DB) – N/A

No. 45. John Owens (LS) – N/A

No. 46. Dominic DeSarno (TE) – N/A

No. 46. James Magerko (DB) – N/A

No. 47. Caden Bowling (DL) – N/A

No. 48. Zeke Moore (TE) – 72

No. 49. Cooper Crook (LS) – N/A

No. 50. Sean Howard (LB) – N/A

No. 50. Owen Snively (OL) – 75

No. 51. Amir Johnson (OL) – 71

No. 51. Steve Klein (LB) – N/A

No. 52. Judah Pruitt (OL) – 72

No. 52. Jackson Carlisle (DL) – N/A

No. 53. Trevon Humphrey (OL) – N/A

No. 54. Juan Zabal (LB) – N/A

No. 55. Robert Smith IV (OL) – 74

No. 55. Christian Hudson (DL) – 73

No. 56. E’Lla Boykin (DL) – 77

No. 56. Jani Norwood (OL) – N/A

No. 57. DJ Williams (OL) – 66

No. 59. Micah Amedee (DL) – N/A

No. 63. Veguer Jean-Jumeau (OL) – N/A

No. 69. Marek Jin (OL) – N/A

No. 70. Reggie Jackson (OL) – 75

No. 71. Kristian Phillips (OL) – 82

No. 72. Bruno Werner (OL) – N/A

No. 73. Lawrence Iyalekhue (OL) – N/A

No. 74. Marc Antunes Jr. (OL) – N/A

No. 75. Pape Abdoulaye Sy (OL) – 73

No. 76. Tanner Chlupsa (OL) – N/A

No. 77. Michael Crounse (OL) – 77

No. 78. Souleye Diawara (OL) – N/A

No. 79. Alex DeGrieck (DL) – N/A

No. 80. Reed Swanson (WR) – N/A

No. 81. Bryce Dopson (WR) – N/A

No. 82. DJ Biggins (WR) – N/A

No. 83. Jackson Wade (WR) – N/A

No. 84. Brady Clough (TE) – N/A

No. 85. Kaelan Chudzinski (TE) – 86

No. 86. Danny Edgehill (TE) – N/A

No. 87. Cameron Kossmann (TE) – 73

No. 88. Bryce Lewis (DL) – N/A

No. 88. Cameron McGee (DL) – N/A

No. 89. DJ Johnson (TE) – N/A

No. 90. KJ Sampson (DL) – 80

No. 90. Jonathan Hewitt (K/P) – N/A

No. 91. Makai Byerson (DL) – 72

No. 92. Demetrius Thompson (DL) – N/A

No. 93. Gavin Neil (DL) – N/A

No. 94. Jayzen Flint (DL) – 70

No. 95. Mac Fitzgerald (DL) – N/A

No. 96. Bryce LaFollette (P) – N/A

No. 97. Chuck Nnaeto (DL) – 72

No. 98. Israel Oladipupo (DL) – 70

No. 99. Luca Lombardo (K) – 79

No. 99. Mason Leak (DL) – N/A