Eagles' Nest post-spring ball Q&A

Always appreciate those that help out with these. Hopefully I can provide at least a little insight into how things looked.

And no, there will be no 2-deep in April. Away we go…

Can you go into more detail on the WR depth. Heard a lot of chatter they cant get open. ..What is the skinny on the 25 class of WR; (I liked this group coming in and they got some play) Pough, Boldin and Fleming?…What is the skinny on Collins will he push for snaps after breaking through the end of last year?…Really good news to hear a OL get noted but can they block?…What does the depth chart look like? Its post spring and I hate that OB has this gag order on the depth chart, its dumb and no effect on the program in the fall.

This is only what it would be if it was up to me, but you’re going to see everyone in a lot of different formations with Bill O’Brien completely running the offense…

-Jaedn Skeete

-Reed Swanson

-Jonathan Montague Jr.

-Javarius Green

-Jackson Wade

-VJ Wilkins

-Nedrick Boldin Jr.

-Landon Wright

-Dawson Pough



Fleming is no longer on the roster. You can lump Green, Wade and Wilkins all in one group as that fourth guy I think.

2. You could see Collins play a bit more, but Bodie Kahoun and Anthony Palano have firmly planted themselves as the alphas of the LB room who will play as much as humanly possible. Collins has certainly made plays in camp for the second straight spring. We’ll see if it continues in August.

3. They can definitely run block. Still TBD if they can pass block consistently. Showed it at times in spring, but the D-line also had its way during other times. Kristian Philips is an animal in the run game, constantly pancaking guys. Michael Crounse seemed to be settling in nicely at center and remember, it’s an entirely new starting unit that needs to get used to at least two quarterbacks (and Babalola to an extent).

4. See opening statement. Way too early for depth chart talk in April. Could still add bodies from the portal.

Outside of Reed Harris, who will they miss the most from last year? Also, thoughts on the pass rush…

I had to think about this one for a minute or so. I’m going to answer it two ways…if he’s not healthy, then Kaelan Chudzinski. I think people saw what he could do early last year and it continued into camp until he got banged up. I believe this offense is going to be very tight ends and running backs oriented, which means he’d be a big target gone.



In terms of actual guys that left, I’ll go with Logan Taylor and Jude Bowry. Lewis Bond has to be mentioned too. Both guys are probably getting drafted. Bowry was an injury question, but there was dependability there when they were both on the field. Bond just for obvious production and reliability reasons.

As far as the pass rush, I think Micah Amedee, Kris Jones, KJ Sampson, Israel Oladipupo, E’Lla Boykin, Bryce Lewis, Favor Bate, Onye Nwosisi and Demetrius Ballard make for a damn good defensive line unit. They could all affect the passer at some point. Lewis and Amedee stood out quite a bit, as did Ballard and his size.

How about the OL? It always starts up-front!

Sure does. I’m cautiously optimistic. I have zero concern in the run game, especially with the backs they have that can make the slightest holes a problem for the defense. Micahel Crounse seems to be settling in at center. Kristian Philips and Robert Smith IV both appear to be very capable and should be consistent presences up front. I think you could get a good dose of Pap Sye at some point if he continues progressing. Same goes for newcomer Veguer Jean-Jumeau. Jani Norwood from UNC, Amir Johnson and Owen Snively (Princeton) are names to watch.

The Red Bandana game-Is the FB/BCU offices asking the ACCN/ESPN leadership if they will have almost a game of the week setup for the game? 25th with the 2 FB schools from the ACC/B10 having the most direct connections to the sad day with many family/school/friends lost. Kevin I know you don’t have relationship with BCU but you do with BOB to get an answer. Thanks!

Unfortunately, we won’t talk to Bill O’Brien (most likely) in a formal setting until training camp. I do know we’ll be trying to get him on our New England Football Show in July and I’ll be covering a camp or two of their’s for content purposes, so I’ll see what I can find out. I would be absolutely stunned if ESPN isn’t taking advantage of the fact that game is on the actual 25th anniversary. People need to be fired if that game isn’t at 7:00 on ABC or ESPN. I’ll even sacrifice getting home at 1:00 a.m. for that one. No brainer.

Who will be the lead running back? Could it be Dodd from CM?

It’s such a cop out, but I genuinely believe they have five starting running backs. Ultimately, I think it’s either Evan Dickens or Bo MacCormack III who is the first RB we see in the backfield in Cincy. Nolan Ray, Mekhi Dodd and Sedric Addison will all play a role. As I said in a previous answer, I think you’re going to see a lot of multi-play drives this season with heavy RB and TE usage to help out the QBs. All of these guys are going to play a role from week-to-week. MacCormack III is my breakout guy of the year candidate though, and not just because I covered the majority of his HS career. He’s just legit. Dodd could be a sneaky goal line weapon, but again, it could literally be anyone on any given series.

How confident are we at qb? Seems like we’re downgrading

So, in fairness, I’m not as down on FCS or D2 guys for a number of reasons, mostly just because I cover both levels and know how good it can be sometimes. I’m also not an idiot and understand that success at Saginaw Valley State doesn’t translate to winning ACC games under the lights with the whole country watching, but I believe the staff (and me personally) are very confident in Mason Mckenzie. He’s not a yeller, but he’s clearly very competitive. Like any QB, he’s got to string days together a bit more, but I’ve heard from a number of sources that competitiveness is something Lonergan lacked last season. We don’t need to re-hash how everything was handled, but I do believe if given the opportunity to re-do things, Grayson James would be the starting quarterback coming out of camp.

That’s a long time ago now though and this is literally a completely different program from the top down. Grayson Wilson is just a step below McKenzie and could very well push a very tough decision in late August, but I believe Week 1 it will be No. 10 under center. I think both guys are going to surprise people and (hopefully) dispel the notion that D2 ball is that much lesser of a product. If you can play, you can play. I think McKenzie and Wilson can both play, but we’ll all find out together.

Also, assuming Femi Babalola stays, you can see why they’re so intrigued by him. Rocket for an arm, fast as a runner and he’s huge for a QB. Just young and needs to work on accuracy for now.

Thanks!

Thanks again for participating, love talking BC football. It can be a viable product again around here someday. It doesn’t need to dominate the headlines, but it can certainly earn more respect and have a regular place in the discussion.