Eagles get commitment from former Notre Dame LB Bodie Kahoun

Make it 19 and counting for the BC staff and new GM Kenyatta Watson this portal cycle.

Peter Nakos of On3 reported around 1:45 on Saturday that Notre Dame transfer linebacker Bodie Kahoun has committed to Boston College, marking the 19th commitment from the portal for the Eagles.

Kahoun redshirted for the Fighting Irish in 2024 before appearing in nine games in 2025 with just one assisted tackle. Coming out of Patrick Henry High School in Virginia, Kahoun was highly-sought after, holding offers from Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, UNC, Tennessee, UVA, Utah, Florida State, Miami, Duke, Stanford, Maryland, West Virginia, Cincy, Indiana, Louisville, Liberty, Marshall and ODU.