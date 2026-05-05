BC lands 8th 2027 commitment with WR Armani Hill

That’s eight and counting for the class of 2027.

Around noon on Tuesday, wide receiver Armani Hill (Creekside HS, Fairburn GA) announced his commitment on Instagram.

Hill (6’1,” 180lbs.) picked BC over Pitt, UCF, Charlotte, Kennesaw State, Howard and FIU. Hill is the second receiver to commit in the last week or two, with Magnus Talma out of Florida also recently announcing.

Hill’s message in the IG post was short and simple, but also speaks volumes.



“Far from home, but I got a bag to chase #GoEagles.” was it.

But, that mindset might be the best recruitment tool the staff could possibly have right now. Kids signing here truly believe in Bill O’Brien and the staff’s ability to get them to the NFL. The draft this year was big, but this is going to be a trend moving forward as long as BC does play in the big boy pool financially.

Sure, the campus is beautiful and the degree is legitimate, but the NFL remains the ultimate goal for kids looking to change their lives and their families lives. This place continues to have a proven track record of doing just that.

With Kenyatta Watson, Julian Rowe-Cohen and Ryan Roberts leading the way, the energy feels like it’s legitimately starting to shift when it comes to recruiting in Chestnut Hill.