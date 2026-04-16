BC snags former Clemson DB Mankaka from portal

What is currently the deepest room on the roster for BC may have just gotten a little deeper.

Earlier on Thursday, Pete Nakos had former Clemson junior defensive back Michael Mankaka heading to Chestnut Hill, joining an already impressive secondary.

Mankaka played in just two games in 2023, seven in 2024 and one last year. He’s got one career solo tackle and one career assisted tackle. Listed at 6’0,” 190 lbs., he’s got potential to fit well in a very active Ted Roof defense.

He’s also got a good story, walking on as a freshman at Clemson in 2022 and he transitioned from wide receiver to corner heading into the 2024 season.

The Eagles certainly love that versatility and it feels like Mankaka could also be an important piece on special teams. But, with so much activity in Roof’s defense, Mankaka could also just be more depth for that loaded position.

Mankaka originally played high school ball in Rochester, Minnesota, but finished his high school career at Laurens District High School in South Carolina.