Eagles pick up 7th commit for 2027, WR Magnus Talma

Boston College landed another commitment for the class of 2027.



This one is a wide receiver out of Orlando, Florida, Magnus Talma.

Talma is out of Bishop Moore Catholic and is listed at 6’0,” 170lbs. and had offers from eight schools: Boston College, UMass, Georgia State, Southern Miss, Miami (OH), Toledo and Buffalo.

Last season as a junior, he had 37 catches for 818 yards and eight touchdowns. Right now, Talma is the first ‘true’ wide receiver the program has picked up in the class, along with athletes Wesley Winn and Zahir Mitchell.

Things happened quickly according to a source, with an in-home visit on Thursday night ultimately ending in a commitment. The Eagles will obviously remain busy as the new regime continues trying to build not only now, but for the future.