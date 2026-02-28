Men's basketball suffers embarrassing loss against Miami

19 points.

That’s all the Eagles had at halftime against Miami on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Even worse, BC had 13 points with 15:15 left in the first half, leading 13-6…

BC ended up trailing 36-19 at the break and got blown out 76-54. With two games remaining, the Eagles are 10-19 overall, 3-13 in the ACC, currently out of the conference tournament.

In another ‘stop me if you’ve heard this before’ situation, BC had an atrocious shooting performance, going 5-22 from three (23%) and 40% (20-50) from the field. The Eagles turned it over 18 times and got out-rebounded 35-28. The Eagles got out-scored 42-28 in the paint and the Hurricanes’ bench outscored BC 30-12.

Boden Kapke had 18 points, Fred Payne and Jayden Hastings each had 11.

Both Notre Dame – who the Eagles play in the season finale at home next Saturday – and Wake Forest have five ACC wins, with Pitt the only other team aside from BC with three. G-Tech is already out, sitting in the basement with two wins. The Fighting Irish won in OT against NC State on Saturday, essentially putting BC in a must-win scenario against the Hokies this week. That game against ND could be meaningless (with students gone for spring break…) this weekend.

