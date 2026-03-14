Evan Dickens ready to show what he can do for BC

Transfer running back Evan Dickens is confident, after all, you have to be to play D1 football.

Confident, but not cocky. That’s the kind of kids Bill O’Brien brought in from the transfer portal, guys looking to show they belong.

Coming from Liberty, Dickens has a bigger chip on his shoulder than some, with the obvious scuttlebutt always surrounding guys from schools perceived to be ‘lesser than’ when in reality, if you can play, you can play.

Dickens also came here not having to be ‘the guy.’ In fact, the BC running backs room is the deepest on the team as of March 14th, aside from maybe the DB room.

On Saturday following an intense, physical 2.5 hour practice, Dickens met with the media for the first time and his confidence radiated off of him. Here’s everything he had to say:

On what it’s been like getting used to BC

“It’s been good. It’s been a really smooth transition. I’m really enjoying my time here, learning all my teammates, the coaching staff and just other people on campus. I’ve really enjoyed it so far, so happy with my decision.”

On what made BC right for him

“I think just the opportunity to learn under Coach O’Brien. He has so much knowledge coaching in the NFL and college for so long. Just being a part of a pro style offense like this will just help me prepare for the next level, which is the dream.”

“I think it’s just because I’m an explosive player all around. I think I can make explosive plays and help the team win. That’s ultimately the goal, to go out there, execute and help the team win.”

On his mindset making the jump from Liberty to BC

“I have full confidence in myself no matter what the skill level is. My mindset every practice is control the controllables. Just maximize every rep I can. I can’t control every rep I get, but I know when I’m on the field I’m doing my job to the best of my ability.”

On RB coach Mike Hart

“It’s been amazing. He has a really good personality, he’s a good dude just to talk to. But, you know, I’ve also kind of picked his mind a little bit. He’s been in the league. He’s been where I want to go. So, I’ve just picked his mind about what it takes for a running back to go to that next level. I’ve just really enjoyed being around him.”

On the competition and relationship within the running backs room

“We have a really close-knit group. Everybody at practice, we push each other to be better. We all also complement each other the same way. Mu strengths might not be Bo’s strengths or Mekhi’s strengths. So, I think we really complement each other, you know, my weakness might be his strength. So, I think we complement each other really well and help push each other to be better at every practice.”

On what BC fans should expect from him

“You can expect a bunch of explosive plays. I like to get the ball downfield, create explosive plays, great opportunities for our offense. That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”