Everything Earl Grant said after loss to Louisville

In another ugly second half collapse, BC immediately led 38-30 coming out of the break and seemed in control.

But, even without its leading scorer Ryan Conwell, No. 20 Louisville found a way to catch up and then run past BC in the final 15 minutes, cruising to a 75-62 win. BC dropped to 7-9 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.

The Eagles got 22 points from Fred Payne, 12 from Donald Hand Jr. and 11 from Luka Toews, although seven of them came in the first seven minutes. Boden Kapke had 10 points. Still, BC had another poor shooting performance, going 23-63 (37%) from the field and 9-28 (32%) from three. They were also an abysmal 7-16 from the free throw line and were out-rebounded 42-31. The struggles at the line killed them down the stretch, as did the brutal three-point shooting.

BC is on the road against Clemson on Tuesday night. Here’s everything Earl Grant said postgame:

Opening thoughts

“I thought we played…I thought we came out of the locker room to start the game with the right mentality. We played engaged, we executed well. We defended at a high level and I thought that there was a patch towards the end of the half where we didn’t continue to maintain that level of execution. Took some shots that ended up hurting us. Got the crowd into the game, got Louisville some runouts and they were able to finish the half a little bit better than us. So, I thought that was a big part of the game.”

On what Louisville did in the 2nd half to slow BC down

“I mean, it was a combination of things. I think it was their size. I think we allowed the crowd to get into it, which was different from the first half. And then, some of it was a few of the shots where we didn’t execute at the level we needed to execute. So, it was a combination of things. But, certainly, some of it was their size. Size at the rim. We fouled them and we wasn’t getting calls at the rim. So, if you at the rim and missing a lot of shots with contact and length, you probably going to shoot a low percentage.”

On how Louisville played different without Conwell and Mikel Brown in the lineup

“I thought they played the same way. I thought they played the same way. They didn’t play as much five out with…I thought he was like a big point guard for them, the big kid, (Aly) Kahlifa. So, he’s actually been the point guard – I think – the last few games. So, they wasn’t able to hurt us in the five out. I thought we were prepared for that. So, I didn’t even see that part of the game develop. But, I thought they were able to get the ball inside a little bit more to (Sanada) Fru. Fru hurt us, 19 and 13. I mean, it’s probably a career night for him. So, I thought they got it inside more to him. Maybe that was one adjustment. And then, (Isaac) McKneely had some timely shots in the middle of the second half that really opened the game up.”

On balancing defending Louisville inside and outside as a high-volume three-point shooting team

“I mean, I knew they were big, got two seven-footers. I knew they were big and they just got (Kasean) Pryor back in the lineup. We had two bigs in foul trouble. They threw the ball inside, they rebounded it, they were very effective in this game. So, they always going to shoot threes. That’s part of their DNA. But, I thought the big guy really hurt us. On the rebounding, he had 11 rebounds. Two offensive, but I thought he really hurt us on the rebounding and finishing around the basket.”

On how Louisville’s presence down low opens up their three pointers (Louisville was 6-21 from beyond the arc)

“We came into the game really wanting to guard the three and we did. We did a lot of things good. There was a couple patches in the game, the game got away from us. But, I think the only thing they did different, they used their shooters as back screeners. They back-screended the bigs to the rim and I think that’s how McKneely got loose a couple times. But, other than that, they played the same game that they’ve been playing, that we watched on video.”

On if he’s been satisfied with offensive production, particularly from Donald Hand Jr.

“Yeah, I think that offensively, we’re a group that got to do it by committee. We got to do everything for each other. We’re not that juggernaut team that can depend on somebody to go get 25 every night. That’s okay. We gotta know that. That’s part of who we are, that’s just who we are, right? So, I think we got to share the ball, make good decisions, getting each other in the right shots. We had 13 assists, so we were unselfish. We had four guys in double figures, which, I would take that any night. But, maybe a few shots that we took throughout the game, I wish I could take back. I thought it really allowed…we did it early in the possession and it allowed them to get some transition game and then their crowd woke up. The crowd wasn’t awake until we had a few of those things happening. But, we had four in double figures, we shared the ball, 13 assists, six turnovers. So, a pretty good game.”

On his message to the team about a lack of consistency after 0-3 ACC start

“Yeah, I mean, that’s what we fighting for. We fighting for consistency. Really good teams, they’re consistent. You kind of know what they expect and we find ourselves in pursuit of being that type of team. We show great patches of good basketball, but it’s a 40-minute game. So, we got to continue to practice hard and continue to emphasize the right things and keep trying to get better.”

“Yeah, he had a tweak in practice about a week ago. He’s day-to-day. He’s not out for the season, but he’s day-to-day. So, obviously, he’ll be a big part of our team when we get him back. Another guy who can shoot that’s 6’9.” So, yeah, he’s day-to-day. Hopefully we’ll get him back soon.”