Final week of spring ball underway for Eagles

CHESTNUT HILL – 13 down, two to go.

After a closed-door spring practice on Tuesday, the media was back inside Fish Field House for the third-to-last practice of spring ball. Situational work was the theme of the day.

BC has one more practice open to the media on Friday before a closed scrimmage on Saturday to officially wrap up spring. As always, here’s a full report from what we saw on Wednesday…

Early Observations

-Another bus tour full of recruits from Michigan was on hand today. They got a good show from a physicality standpoint. There were also a few other notable guys in the house, I’ll be posting a separate piece after this.

-New Director of Player Personnel Ryan Roberts was there, but I didn’t get a chance to introduce myself, he was busy hosting the Michigan kids. As always, Kenyatta Watson was front and center chatting up a few other recruits throughout the two hour session. I’m hoping to get a 1-on-1 with Roberts Friday or early next week.

Team run game period

Early on, the defense was fairly dominant in a team period centered on all running. Evan Dickens and Mekhi Dodd had a couple nice runs, but KJ Sampson, Bodie Kahoun, Favor Bate, Israel Oladipupo and Micah Amedee all had run stuffs.

Field goals

This was the longest field goal period we got so far this spring. Kicks ranged from 35-57 yards. Lombardo hit his 57-yarder (Sam Stone did not attempt one from 57). Stone went 5-5, Lombardo went 5/6, missing one from about 45.

Team period

Mason McKenzie – Few runs (I believe by Dickens), a short completion to Javarius Green and a run stuff for KP Price. (I missed the last snap of the series)

Grayson Wilson – Short completions to Reed Swanson and Nolan Ray with a quick tackle near the line of scrimmage on a play by Amedee.

Femi Babalola – Nice catch and run down the right sideline for Jackson Wade, a crosser for Swanson and a nice open field tackle by Gerald Green Jr. on Babalola scrambling.

Red Zone 7-on-7

Mckenzie – Just a couple short completions to Wade and Ray. Incompletions to Brady Clough in the end zone and Danny Edgehill. Coverage by Ashton Cunningham and Carter Davis on each of those respectively.

Wilson – Short completion to Ray, a PBU by Njita Sinkala on a jump ball in the end zone for Montague Jr. and a TD to Montague Jr. in the back of the end zone. Once again, he’s standing out as a receiver.

Babalola – Two short completions to Cam Kossmann, an incompletion and a PBU for DB Zach Kelly in the end zone against Duke Brennan.

Team period (third down work)

Team worked on third-and-medium(ish) for a bit…

McKenzie – Completions to Montague Jr. and Dickens, incompletion high (missed who it was intended for).

Wilson – Run stuff for DL Christian Hudson along with a short completion to Wade, a PBU for Griffin Collins and an incompletion high intended for Swanson.

Babalola – Two scrambles (one on a bad, low snap) and a short run for Dodd (I also missed one snap).

Team period (Tempo, full field drive)

McKenzie – Dickens had a nice run early in the drive, Nedrick Boldin Jr. and Zeke Moore each had a catch to move the ball downfield (Moore absolutely truck sticked Davis along the sideline, drawing a big reaction from the sideline)…a few completions to Swanson and Boldin moved the Eagles into the red zone. After a PBU by Max Tucker in the end zone vs. Swanson, a trip drill INT for Anthony Palano ended the series.

Wilson – (I missed the first snap)…couple completions to Montague Jr. an incompletion to Kossmann (behind him), a run stuff for Amedee and a sack for TJ Green.

Babalola – (I missed the first snap)…long completion to DJ Johnson and a run by Babalola eventually set up a TD run for Sedric Addison. Cam McGee also had a quick play in the backfield on a Babalola run too.

35 seconds left, down by two, ball at the opponent’s 35…

McKenzie – Completion to Wade, field goal team sprints on…Lombardo no good wide right

Wilson – Short completion to Bo MacCormack III, field goal team sprints on…Lombardo good

Babalola – Short completion to Dodd, field goal team sprints on…Lombardo no good wide right

Ball at the 9…

McKenzie – Incompletion (Bryce Lewis flushes him out and forces a throw away). Incompletion. Batted ball at the LOS by Oladipupo. Five-yard TD run by Ray.

Wilson – TD to Brady Clough (wide open in the back of the end zone). Short run by Dodd. Amedee and Kam Howard combo run stuff. Babalola TD run to the front right pylon.

Up next

Hard to believe there’s just two days left. It’ll be interesting to see how the program approaches practice on Friday with the scrimmage set for Saturday. The biggest thing (obviously) is getting out of the rest of this week healthy.