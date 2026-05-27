First 3 football games officially have starting times
On Wednesday afternoon, the first three games for the BC football season officially got start times and network announcements.
The Eagles open the year on September 5 at Cincinnati. That game will be nationally televised on FOX with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Six days later will be the 25th anniversary of 9/11. On that Friday night, the Red Bandana game will have a national spotlight as well, serving as the home opener and kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Much like last season, the Eagles will have plenty of opportunity to show the country what they’re all about very early on.
On Saturday September 19, Maine – who has had a bit of a resurgence under head coach Jordan Stevens in the CAA and is on the cusp of true contention in the conference – will visit Chestnut Hill for a 2:00 p.m. kick off. FCS teams haven’t been a cakewalk for BC in recent years and Maine will come to town believing it can win. That game will be on ACCNX.