Recent football news roundup

It’s been quite a busy offseason early on for BC.

A new GM. A new defensive coordinator (soon?), a new offensive line coach and a new (kinda) wide receivers coach. That’s even before we get to roster movement.

Here’s some stuff you may have missed recently as we get ready for the transfer portal to open in January:

Portal Departures

While Dylan Lonergan was obviously the biggest name to hit the portal from BC, many of the players leaving (aside from a few) are younger players who are simply looking for more playing time and possibly more money. Seeing this many names may worry some fans, but given how much roster fluctuation there is around the country now, none of these should be considered ‘major’ losses. Although, it’s worth noting that Crouch, Mcshane, Jones, Clemons and Kolenge had been significant contributors over the last few seasons. Out of the group, Crouch is probably the biggest loss.

With that being said, those hoping for a ‘quick fix’ from new GM Kenyatta Watson and Bill O’Brien should be looking for a lot of new faces in the portal starting in a week or so anyways. While the idea of building a roster of your own high school players is nice, it simply doesn’t make it feasible to win at a high level immediately.

Here are guys that are heading to the portal once it opens:

Dylan Lonergan

Daveon Crouch

Ashton McShane

Nate Johnson

Sterling Sanders

Jason Hewlett Jr.

Jordan Lafontant

Jack Funke

Datrell Jones

Cedric Lott Jr.

Ty Clemons

Matt Ragan

Edwin Kolenge

Bond, Bowry and Taylor declare for NFL Draft

Lewis Bond, Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor have all accepted invitations to various ‘All Star’ games this offseason and declared for the NFL Draft.

“First, I want to give all of my praise to God, without him I am nothing,” said Bond in a statement on Instagram. “It’s his word and blessings that have guided me to where I am now.”

“I want to thank my mother for being my backbone, and sacrificing so much of her time, wisdom, and love to help me succeed in life. I’m incredibly grateful to have such an overflow of support; from all my football coaches who helped develop me into the person and player I am today, to family members who would offer their time and effort so that I would never miss a practice or game. Their faith in me has meant everything.

“I want to thank my mother for being my backbone, and sacrificing so much of her time, wisdom, and love to help me succeed in life. I’m incredibly grateful to have such an overflow of support; from all my football coaches who helped develop me into the person and player I am today, to family members who would offer their time and effort so that I would never miss a practice or game. Their faith in me has meant everything.”

Bond is heading to the American Bowl All Star Game in Orlando after setting both the single season and career receptions record in his final season as an Eagle.

Jude Bowry will go to the ‘top’ showcase for draft prospects, the Panini Senior Bowl (Reese’s for those of us still adjusting). Hampered by injuries this season, Bowry was still one of the more consistent guys up front when he was on the field.

“Father God, thank you so much for an amazing gift you have given me,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “And I can’t say thank you enough. Nothing would be possible without your love and favor. Thank you.

“To my mom thank you for being my rock, you’ve sacrificed so much for me and I’m forever grateful for that. Your wisdom, unconditional love, you have been the foundation of my life. My brothers I love ya’ll so much thank you for all the love and support and love. Through the good and the bad we’re locked in for life. To everyone who’s helped me on this journey I thank you for everything you did for me.

“To all my coaches from Coach Vito to Coach Messay and the whole St. Frances coaching staff to my guys Coach Mikey D and Coach PR, thank you for helping me grow not just as a player but as a man too. All the time and effort you guys put towards getting me better has been such a blessing in my life thank you.

“Boston College it’s been a ride and I’m grateful to have spent it with such great people. Coach Applebaum, Coach O’Brien and the whole football staff in all departments thank you so much for believing in me and helping me thrive as a man. To my teammates love ya’ll boys thank you for a great 4 years it’s been such a blessing. To the whole BC community you guys have supported me and my path and I just wanted to say thank you guys. Boston College will always be in my heart as I am an Eagle for life. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Logan Taylor hasn’t released any statement (unless I missed it?), but he will be playing in the East-West Shrine Game. Taylor was a leader on and off the field daily for the Eagles and was arguably (or probably inarguably) the team’s most dependable, steady presence.



