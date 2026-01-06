Former Florida receiver Jackson Wade commits

For the first few days of portal season, BC fans had only heard FCS and D2 schools thrown around.

That changed on Monday.

After Washington State LB Anthony Palano committed earlier in the day and then UNC receiver Javarius Green, former Florida receiver Jackson Wade became official when the team put out a graphic right around 7:00 p.m.

Jackson played mostly special teams in three years with the Gators and only had two catches for 20 yards. But, given the recent departures and Lewis Bond heading to the NFL Draft, Jackson will get an opportunity to compete for a role immediately.

His film on social media is pretty impressive too as far as route-running goes. He might remind some Patriots fans of a former receiver that used to wear No. 83 as well.