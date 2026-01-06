Former Michigan State O-lineman Kristian Phillips talks commitment to BC

I caught up with Kristian briefly on Tuesday afternoon after he announced his commitment to the Eagles earlier in the day.

Phillips brings some immediate size to the room as BC continues to reshape the roster. He was on a visit to Chestnut Hill this past weekend.

EA: What made you choose BC and what stood out to you?

Well man, Coach Anderson is a heck of a coach, that’s why I came here. He is a guy that can develop my game to a next level. I mean, look at some of the guys he put in the league: Rayshawn Slater, Frank Ragnow, Dan Skipper to name a few, so I believe in him and I believe he can develop my game to the next level.”

EA: Did anything about the rest of the staff or the campus ultimately draw you in?

“Coach (O’Brien) is amazing. His personality and just his background as a coach and Kamari Morales was an amazing host as well. They just made me and my mom feel at home.”