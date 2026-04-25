Former UConn guard Jacob Furphy heading to BC

While the majority of sporting eyes in North America are on the NHL and NBA playoffs as well as the NBA Draft, Luke Murray continues to assemble his first roster as head coach at BC.

On Saturday afternoon, Jon Rothstein reported that soon-to-e sophomore guard Jacob Furphy is heading to Chestnut Hill, joining his old coach from UConn.

Furphy is yet another international guy for Murray’s squad, originally hailing from Tasmania. Before coming to the United States, Furphy was part of the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. Last season, he appeared in 14 games as a freshman and played a total of 35 minutes. He had two points against Bryant and East Texas A&M.

Furphy is listed at 6’6,” 205 lbs. Here’s a bit more on his internatinal background from the UConn site:

‘2025 FIBA U19 World Cup with Australia…helped the ‘Emus’ to a sixth-place finish and 4-3 record, leading the competition with 34.4 minutes logged per game…was 12th at the U19 World Cup with 16.7 points per game and added 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game…represented Tasmania at the U20 Nationals and led them to a bronze medal finish…played for the Australia U18 squad at the FIBA U18 Asia Cup and scored 16.8 points with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 46.4 percent shooting from 3-point range to help Australia to a gold…won the 2023 Oceania Championship and the 2022 U17 Basketball World Cup with the Australia U17 Crocs…helped The U16 squad to a title in the U16 Asia Championship in 2022.’

This now makes eight players from the portal for Murray and his new staff so far.