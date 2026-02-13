A few Friday football nuggets

I’ll have baseball coverage tonight (virtually, definitely not in Puerto Rico), but here’s a few little things that popped up on Friday as we get closer and closer to spring ball starting on March 10th…

Alumni Renovations

The school put out something on social media earlier today talking about some work being done to Alumni. It’s not much, but it’s certainly a good start at least.

The athletic department announced a premium seating renovation that is set to be ready for the upcoming football season. According to the statement, “this project will introduce more than 1,700 premium and regular seatbacks, including chairback seating, loge boxes, and rail seating, all designed to enhance comfort and provide clearly defined personal space for guests. It will also feature a protected seating area with controlled access, ensuring an exclusive experience.”

The project also includes two club spaces being built that will be utilized during home football games and will also serve as “versatile venues for a variety of events throughout the year.”

While I firmly believe half the battle BC faces when trying to bring in elite commits is the stadium. If you walk into Alumni compared to a Death Valley, Florida State or even UNC, it simply doesn’t stack up. The game day atmosphere and restrictions absolutely need to be addressed too, but as far as comfortability and an immersive, on-field experience on game day, this seating project is a decent start.

ACC Kickoff Day announced

When the ACC takes over Charlotte, North Carolina for its annual Kickoff Week in July, BC will be doing on Day 2 this summer.

ACC Kickoff is slated for July 15, 16 & 17. BC will be going on the 17th along with Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. It’ll be very interesting to see who represents the program this season with so many new faces.

Still no word on OC

I’ve been asking around and it’s pretty quiet on that front. Could sources just be staying quiet? Sure, but with clinic season around the corner and then spring ball soon in full swing, things should just about be set. Coaches are going to be awfully busy starting again soon. I still believe O’Brien will end up calling plays this season.