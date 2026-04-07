Donald Hand Jr. to portal

Well, now it’s a full rebuild.

I wrote yesterday when talking about the Fred Payne, Luka Toews and Boden Kapke departures that Donald Hand Jr. should be one of three guys that Luke Murray and the school extends themselves to keep.

Just a hours before Murray’s Huskies came up short in the national title game, Jeff Goodman reported that Hand Jr. is heading to the portal.

Despite dealing with an injury in the second half of the season. Hand Jr. finished the year averaging 12.4 points per game. It was certainly an underwhelming season after averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds a game in the 2024-’25 season.

I wrote yesterday and still believe that having Murray basically start from scratch is probably what’s best for the program. From top to bottom, things needed to change and they have so far, but allowing Murray to completely re-shape the roster and not have to worry about appeasing guys that were already here is an important aspect of moving forward.

Hand Jr. was a good player, but it feels like a change of scenery was due for him and it now gives Murray the freedom to go create an entirely new starting backcourt in the portal (see what Michigan just did last night starting five transfers).