Jayden Hastings also heads to portal

Ok, NOW it’s a total rebuild.

Close to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sam Kayser of League Ready reported that forward Jayden Hastings is also entering the transfer portal, joining Boden Kapke, Fred Payne, Luka Toews and Donald Hand Jr.

It’ll in fact be an entirely new era of BC basketball when things tip off in the fall. Luke Murray was on a plane in the wee hours of the morning Monday, getting to Chestnut Hill and getting right to work since the portal opened about 35 minutes after the conclusion of the national championship.

Hastings was a good player for BC, although he – like everyone else – had a down year in 2025-’26. Hastings averaged just 6.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The 6’9″ soon-to-be junior is reliable too, playing 31 games in each of the last two seasons.

Murray is now tasked with reshaping the entire starting five and (probably) most of the bench, although Jason Asemota – assuming he stays home – could now be a big pice of the puzzle.