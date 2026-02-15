2027 OL commit Hawken Anderson talks decision

BC got a 2027 commit from Suffield Academy O-lineman Hawken Anderson on Sunday afternoon when he announced it on social media.

Aside from having a great football name, Anderson is a big guy who’s still growing at 6’4,” 320lbs. UConn, Fordham and Bryant had all offered him recently and he already held offers from schools like Toledo and Miami of Ohio. Buffalo, Maryland and others had shown interest and of course, new O-line coach Kurt Anderson is Hawken’s dad.

I caught up with Hawken on Sunday to get a few thoughts on why he picked BC:

Why BC? What stood out during the recruiting process?

“What stood out to me is the coaching staff, as soon as I met them I felt comfortable and it felt like the right fit. Coach O’Brien has been a head coach in the pros and Coach Anderson has produced many NFL starters and multiple first round draft picks.”

What has been the message to you as far as what the future at BC looks like?

“BC wants to get back to being physical up front, they have a good history of linemen and want to get back to that. We want tough physical men that can move guys from point A to point B.”

Where do you see yourself fitting in on the field?

“Guard or Center. I’ve played every position in high school and wherever Coach wants me, that’s where I’ll play.”

How important was it to stay somewhat local?

“Well I’m new to the area, but I think the important thing is that I’m around my family, they can come support me at the games and visit.”