Huggins heading to Penn State; Day 7 portal updates

So much for a quiet day.

About 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, reports surfaced that Penn State is hiring BC running backs coach Savon Huggins to fill the same role in Happy Valley.

Soon thereafter, BC got a commitment from Florida freshman tight end Cameron Kossman. Kossman redshirted for the Gators last season and is the second Florida commitment in the last few days after wide receiver Jackson Wade came on board.

Huggins departure a tough one

Huggins has been in Chestnut Hill for the last five years and is arguably the program’s best recruiter. There’s a reason a program as good as Penn State wanted him to fill their running backs coaching role. While the running game struggled in 2025, Huggins’ tenure should be remembered as a success both on and off the field.

Huggins is only going into his eighth year of coaching at the college level and is already rapidly ascending the college coaching ranks. Feels like a matter of time until we eventually hear his name for some major, major roles in college football. From a personal standpoint, he was one of my favorites. He came on the New England Football Show a few times at coaching clinics and was always great at practice. Couldn’t wish more good luck to him and his family.

Taking another shot at tight end

It’s been a while since the tight end position was a legitimate threat every Saturday for BC.

They may have the answer in freshman Kaelan Chudzinski who burst onto the scene last year in training camp and pretty quickly took the job behind Franklin, never giving it back. If he can build off the stellar first season, that initial sentence is no longer true.

That’s not taking anything away from Jeremiah Franklin either, who really got better and better every season. But, the tight end has been a downfield threat more often than ever the last decade or so (basically since Gronk, but you can go back to Ben Coates and Tony Gonzalez, Mark Bavarrao before that) and BC hasn’t been able to join in the fun. Hunter Long is probably the last true regular threat the Eagles have had.

The Ty Lockwood and Trae Barry experiments were disasters.

Kossman is 6’5,” 245lbs. and has four years of eligibility remaining. If he’s able to become a red zone threat and is a powerful blocker, a possible duo of Chudzinski and Kossman is a prospect BC fans could get excited about.