Everything manager Todd Interdonato said after loss to Liberty

Here’s what Boston College manager Todd Interdonato had to say after the Eagles blew a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth, losing 4-3 against Liberty in Game 1 of the Athens Regional.

BC got two home runs from Julio Solier and a go-ahead homer from Jack Toomey before losing the lead in the top of the ninth.

BC plays LIU or Georgia at noon on Saturday in a win-or-go-home scenario.

Opening statement

“First of all, I thought that was exactly what I expected coming into this situation. I thought what their starter did was basically what we prepared for. I thought he was really good. I don’t think we got the lead off until the ninth. I felt like every time we had a chance, it was really giving us an opportunity to create a rhythm. Obviously, Julio [Solier] got two balls out of the park. Jack [Toomey] got one out of the park, which we know we’re capable of. Then, between the eighth and the ninth, I thought AJ [Colarusso] in the seventh was electric, getting out of there. We were having a conversation about letting him go back out. I thought the gap was really good. They had two balls in play, runner on third, less than two outs and we had an opportunity in the ninth but couldn’t cash it in. I think it was a really good game, and it hurts beyond this end of it.”

On the approach Saturday, particularly with the staff

“That was kind of the game plan going in (Colarusso to Soares). See if we could get the ball to Gav. AJ gives up those two runs in the first, ground ball, flare, flare. To give up those two runs…but, then I thought he battled his face off two through seven and continued to hang zeros. Only being able to use two of those guys sets you up better than anticipated. But, again, it just kind of is what it is at this point.”

On what changed for Colarusso after giving up 2 runs in the first inning

“I thought his execution got a little bit better. I thought his off-speed got more in the bottom half and then below, specifically in the the seventh. I thought the seventh was his best executed inning of his outing. I just felt like once he gets those off-speeds bottom and below, then his fast ball plays up.”