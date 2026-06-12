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Eagles land another with 2027 QB Jace German

by: Kevin Stone22 minutes ago

Add another one to the rapidly growing list.

Jace German – a 2027 QB out of Tucker High School in Georgia – officially announced his commitment at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday after verbally committing following his OV last weekend.

German had offers from BC, Georgia State, South Florida, Air Force, FIU, Alabama State, Austin Peay, Cornell, Samford & Wafford.

A quick look at the Hudl film shows quickness, accuracy, an ability to make plays on the run and toughness. He’ll take a hit to make the throw. He’s also got some great touch in some of these clips, particularly down in the red zone. He’s a pretty big kid (6’1,” 200 lbs.) and has some good poise in the pocket as well.

German makes it 17 commits as of now for the 2027 class.

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