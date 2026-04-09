Asemota to transfer portal

Well, Michigan did it?

Jason Asemota – a top 40 prospect when he was recruited and of course, a local guy – is the latest Eagle to join the transfer portal.

Asemota averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 21 games last season. In 2024-’25, Asemota played in 24 games, and seemingly was supposed to have a bigger role this year, but only saw 7.7 minutes per game. After the departures of Fred Payne, Luka Toews, Boden Kapke and Donald Hand Jr., it felt like Asemota was the one guy that could stick around – especially since he’s from Lynn – and suddenly might have had a chance to be a piece of Luke Murray’s puzzle. We don’t know whether this was more Asemota leaving on his own or Murray disagreeing with me and not seeing much of a role for him, but either way, this was one of the bigger surprises from the entire group in my opinion, mostly because of the local tie and all the buzz. I’d like to think a kid would want to be a part of that.

However, I’ll also continue to stand behind my take that I believe this is all a good thing for the Eagles. Everything needed to change (I know I keep repeating myself, but it’s true) and it has, very quickly.

Murray immediately has a chance to start everything from the ground up. You don’t win in college basketball by recruiting well and developing. You try to develop a few guys and keep them around, but it’s a portal world now. This is all about roster building. Murray is as much a GM as he is a head coach.

Hopefully, Joe Mazzulla has put him in touch with Brad Stevens, because he’s got a lot of work to do.