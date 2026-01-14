New OL commit Jean Jumeau explains why he chose BC

The answer remains the same nearly every time.

It’s Bill O’Brien and the staff.

Transfer portal guys are choosing BC – 24 of them now officially – because they believe O’Brien and the staff can turn them into NFL players. Stars? Who knows, but they all believe if they play for this program they have a chance to get drafted, or sign somewhere in the spring.

One of the latest commits announced by the team was Tennessee State tackle Veguer ‘JuJu’ Jean Jumeau Jr.

I caught up with him Wednesday to see why he chose Chestnut Hill.

“BC stood out because its knowledge in the coaching staff,” he said. “It is so much NFL experience and connections in the buildings.”

Jean Jumeau also provided a little look into what the messaging has been to portal guys so far.

“The coaching staff set a goal to win the ACC and I believe with the pieces that they are bringing in, that is a very realistic goal,” he added.

While fans certainly don’t believe it in today’s ‘make as much as I can’ college athletics world, some do still value the power behind a degree from Boston College. Jean Jumeau made it sound like the package that is BC was a no-brainer.

“I also chose Boston College because of the academics. This place breeds excellence, so why not get a degree from Boston College?” he said.

So far, 24 guys have held the same belief in the school and in Bill O’Brien.