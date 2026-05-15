Highly-coveted DB Jett Watson commits to BC

It wasn’t all bad for BC fans on Friday afternoon.

An hour after losing out on QB Will Wood, BC got a massive commitment from 2027 defensive back Jett Watson, the son of GM Kenyatta Watson.

The Grayson (GA) High School soon-to-be senior had 29 offers including BC, Indiana, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Texas Tech. Watson chose the Eagles over Kansas State, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Texas Tech.

About an hour before the decision became official, I spoke with Watson briefly to get his reasoning behind choosing the Eagles…

What made BC the right fit for you? Aside from your dad being on staff.

“What made it the right fit for me personally was the opportunities I will have and my relationships with the whole staff.”

What were your final choices? Why did BC stand out above them?

“The relationships with the staff were one of one compared to every other school.”

What should BC fans know about you and the player they’re getting?

“I am determined and want nothing but success for the program.”

Why do you believe in what BC’s vision is for the future?

“Because a lot of the people being recruited and the NFL experience at head coach.”