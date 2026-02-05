Josh McDaniels talks BC during Super Bowl week

Josh McDaniels visited BC in the offseason as part of his re-invigorating tour of various college programs.

On Thursday during the final bit of media availability before the Super Bowl, I asked McDaniels about the visit and his relationship with Bill O’Brien. Here’s what he had to say:

On his relationship with O’Brien

“Yeah, Billy sent me a message after the AFC Championship game and he’s just been a great friend of mine. Bill’s a great coach. He does things the right way. No doubt in my mind he’s going to get that place where he wants it. But, I’ve learned a lot from Bill over many years. We first got together in 2007. He had a lot more experience than I did, so it’s been a two-way street our whole relationship.

“He does a great job of evolving offensively. The way he runs his team, the way he runs his practice, it’s just been great for me to have an opportunity to have somebody that’s such a great friend of mine so close. My daughter goes to BC now, so that makes it a little easier as well. I’m always pulling for Billy, pulling for BC and appreciate the friendship and the relationship that we have.”

On if he learned anything from the BC offense with the landscape of CFB changing

“The game is different. Obviously, depending on the team you have and the skillsets of the players, you can take some things that people do, for sure, from every level. But, the game is different once you get into the National Football League. The defensive fronts usually command a ton of attention and those kinds of things.

“There’s definitely some things you can take and steal from at different places, but I think once you get into this level, there’s certain things you have to do that you don’t necessarily have to do in college.”