NFL Combine results for Jude Bowry

For those of you that gave me a hard time for saying I believe both Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor will be the next BC O-linemen drafted, Ian Rapoport backed it up on Sunday.

During the final day of the NFL Combine – where both Bowry and Taylor participated in on-field drills – Rapoport said “everyone needs linemen.” That’s not earth-shattering news, but it does mean that guys like Taylor and Bowry will have teams coming after them simply for depth if nothing else, whether they’re drafted or signed as UDFAs.

Bowry seemed to impress both Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis during the workout on Sunday, and those are two guys who are very tapped in.

Here’s Bowry’s Combine results:

40-yard dash

5.08 – 16th among OL

10-yard split

1.75 – 10th among OL

Vertical jump

34.50″ – 4th among OL

Broad jump

9’7″ – 3rd among OL

3-cone

DNP – most likely will at BC Pro Day

Shuttle

DNP – most likely will at BC Pro Day

Bench

Data not available on NFL site

Overall, Bowry had a really, really good day. He can almost certainly lock in being drafted if he has a strong Pro Day, especially based off those broad jump and vert numbers. That’s some real athleticism on display.