Julio Solier speaks after 2-home run game in NCAA tournament

Despite hitting two home runs in Game 1 of the Athens Regional, Julio Solier and his BC teammates were on the losing end of a 4-3 finish on Saturday.

Solier was BC’s main source of offense for the majority of the game and the season for that matter, finishing the regular season at .357. The sudden superstar short stop homered in the fifth and then again in the seventh to tie the game at 3-3. Unfortunately, just a slight miscue on a throw home from short in the top of the ninth led to Liberty’s game-winning run sliding in safely on a sprint home from third.

Solier was asked a couple of questions in a very brief postgame press conference. Here’s what he had to say:

On performing in the big moments

“I try to just be calm, to be honest. I don’t really get too high or too low. I just play the game I love, to be honest. It’s weird to say, but I don’t really care what I do. I just like winning. That’s all that matters to me. I put my praise to God and hit those home runs for the team, not only for me. I play for them. I don’t really play for me.”

On how the team bounces back on Saturday

“Yeah, I mean, it’s already done. So, the guys want to get out there already. Just excited to be here, that’s the most important thing. we’re gonna just do the same thing we did today.”