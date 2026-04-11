Key recruits at BC Friday

CHESTNUT HILL – In the penultimate camp practice on Friday, BC had 16 recruits (local and national guys) inside Fish Field House and spending time on campus throughout the day.

The staff has done an excellent job balancing the local and national aspect of visits so far this spring. It’ll be interesting to see how the OVs play out in June when it comes to whether or not some of these highly-coveted players continue to keep the Eagles legitimately in the mix or not. It certainly feels like Kenyatta Watson, Julian Rowe-Cohen and now Ryan Roberts have found a way to get some ‘top dogs’ to be open minded about playing in Chestnut Hill.

Here’s who was in attendance on Friday…

Bryson Ford – (2027) DB, Georgia – 21 offers including BC, UConn, Wake Forest, Dartmouth and Harvard.

Josh Moore – (2028) OL, New Hampshire – Offers from BC, UNH and Middle Tennessee.

Antwaun Dixon – (2027) ATH, New York – Interest from BC and Dartmouth.

Jayden Haywood – (2027) DB, Florida – Offers from BC and South Florida.

Daniel Aladuge – (2027) DL, Connecticut – Offer from BC.

Aidan Flynn – (2027) K/P, North Carolina – Interest from BC, UNC, Duke, Yale and others.

Colby Barone – (2027) LB, Tennessee

Brady Wendt – (2027) LB, Georgia – Offers from Georgia State, Buffalo, Charlotte, Costal Carolina and Kennesaw State.

Owen Muldoon – (2029) LB, Springfield Central – Interest from BC, Syracuse and UMass.

Lee Wetzler – (2028) LS, Georgia – Interest from BC, Georgia Tech, Tulane and Mississippi State.

Jackson Failla – (2027) QB, Phillips Exeter – Offers from UNC and BC.

Fogo Filani – (2028) RB, Phillips Exeter – Interest from BC and UConn.

Zion Calvin – (2028) ATH, Connecticut – Interest from BC and UConn.

Daniel Zapata – (2028) DB, Springfield Central – Interest from BC.

Jayson Desjardins – (2028) OL, Springfield Central – Interest from BC and UConn.

Benjamin Brown – (2028) WR, Connecticut – Interest from BC and UConn.