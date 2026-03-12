Former FSU DL KJ Sampson meets the media for the 1st time

Following the second of 15 spring ball practices on Thursday morning, former Florida State defensive lineman KJ Sampson met with the media for the first time.

Here’s everything he had to say:

On how getting adjusted to BC has been so far & differences between here & FSU

“It’s different. Coming from where I was in the South…I grew up in the South my whole life, so it’s just different. Got to get used to the weather. But, as far as like, being at Boston College, I would just say it’s football. Wherever you go, it’s going to be football. It’s just good being around the guys, you get better each day. They want to work, so we’re just getting better each day.”

On what he’s learned about the staff

“Everybody can shoot it to you straight. They shoot it to you straight. That’s all I want. Coach Roof, Coach Albert, Coach O-B, they all shoot it to you straight. That’s everything you could ask for.”

On what stood out to him about BC

“I just think being able to come here, be an impact player, just be here to play ball. Just focus on football and not have to worry about pretty much anything else here.”

On the defense having high energy in Tuesday’s practice

“I wouldn’t say it’s something coaches really emphasize, we’re just worried about getting 1% better each day. We just took off from what the first day looked like. We just want to stack our days and get better each day.”

On new DC Ted Roof & how he connects with guys

“Yeah, I’ll tell you when I first met Coach Roof…when you go sit in his office and talk to him, it’s not really like you’re just another player. You can come talk to him about anything. He really makes you be able to connect with him. Even in the meetings, he’s getting on you, but he’s doing it in a way where it’s like…it’s not that bad. Being able to connect in the meeting room and then bring it out to the field, I just think it makes it easier. You can ask him any kind of question and understand, how he breaks it down, our scheme and all that.”

On what he’s seen leadership wise on D from KP Price or if any other players have jumped out to him

“Yeah, I would say all of the guys are great. KP, he’s a great guy. Chris Marable’s a great guy. Really, anybody on the team…everybody’s just leading each other and holding each other accountable. It’s really just good for everybody.”

On if he’s explored Boston at all

“Yeah, I’ve been to Back Bay. I’ve been to Boston Common. I’ve been to Fenway. I’m just making my rounds, it’s a big city.”