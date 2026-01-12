Former UGA commit Kris Jones talks joining BC

Early on Sunday, I caught up with former UGA linebacker/edge Kris Jones to see what stood out to him about BC and why he picked the Eagles despite having interest from well over a dozen major programs coming out of high school.



Here’s what Jones had to say:

“Developmentally it was a good move with Coach Roof, Coach O’Brien and Coach Thomas. This will elevate my game to new heights. Coach Thomas coached Myles Garrett and I believe he’ll get me to where I need to be.”

As we’ve talked about here a lot over the last couple months, it’s worth reiterating just how much O’Brien’s NFL experience and the experience of the rest of the staff is playing a major role in recruiting, especially in the portal.



All of these guys – well, most that didn’t go to FCS or D2 schools – were heavily recruited out of high school. They got all the attention they wanted in that initial process and got a taste of D1 ball. Now, it’s about how they can work towards achieving their dream of reaching the NFL and this staff has that ability.

Have heard that ‘a few more’ recruits are on the way before BC wraps up this portal cycle and turns its eyes towards high school recruiting and spring ball. In the case of Jones, he’s just one of many newcomers showing that 2-10 doesn’t mean nearly as much to players as the ability to play at the highest level does.