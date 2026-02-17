Luke Kuechly talks HOF, time at BC & coaching future

Luke Kuechly spoke on Zoom for 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon, fielding questions about his recent Hall of Fame induction, his time as a Panther, his time at BC and of course, the NIL landscape.

Here’s what Kuechly had to say about all things BC…

On his senior season

“The interesting part was, I didn’t have to go to school a whole lot in December, we were kind of bouncing around,” Kuechly said of different awards shows he was invited to. “It was an interesting year for a lot of reasons, but I had so much fun. We had such a great opportunity that year to be on the field and play.

“Much like Carolina, the defense we had highlighted the linebackers, specifically the Mike and Will linebacker. We had a ton of fun. We ran around the field for 80 snaps a game. I just remember how much fun that year was. You go play in great areas…we played at Notre Dame under the lights. We didn’t win that game, but to have the opportunity to play in a stadium like that was super cool. I loved my time at Boston College. I had great buds. I had a lot of really good friends that are still my friends to this day.

“I think you look back and the decision to leave was very difficult. I think for me, it was always the correct football decision. But, the guys I came in with, all my buddies that will be up in Canton, are the best dudes, the best people, great friends, always pick the phone up, that was the hardest part for me. Those guys all got red-shirted, so I was there for five semesters, really 2.5 years. Those guys had another two, 2.5 years left at school. That was probably the hardest part about everything, knowing that if I decide to head out, I wouldn’t be able to be in the dorms with those guys and go to dinner and do everything that college guys do.

“That was the most difficult decision I had to make in college. The football decision was easy, but closing the college chapter with my buds was a difficult one as well.”

On what made BC unique on game days & why it’s still a viable option for potential D1 players

“I think the student section was always awesome. That wall of Super Fans in yellow shirts in that corner was awesome. The stadium’s changed quite a bit – for the better – since I’ve left. I think now they let you have some adult beverages in the stadium, which just adds to the energy of the stadium which is great. But, I think it’s the people. Obviously, it’s a smaller school. I think there’s a really good connection between the students in that school and I think that allows there to be a connection with the guys on the field.

“A lot of the students know a lot of the guys and a lot of the guys know a lot of the students. It’s a tight-knit community there and I think that’s a huge aspect of why I think you get great support from the students.”

On the NIL Era

“I think you’ve got to look at the whole package, right? What is this school providing for me? Obviously, the money is an easy thing to think about. Looking back at my time at BC, the education that I received was phenomenal. The people that I met a long the way were phenomenal. Then, really, the best thing, were the guys that I met that were in my class. That’s the most special aspect of Boston College, were the guys I met and the life-long friends I have as a result of it. It was super special to me. If I had left or one of my buddies would have left, I think we all would have been bummed because we were losing a real good friend.

“I’m kind of happy that wasn’t the situation when I was playing. There’s that side of the story in the sense of the people and the education and the opportunities that you have being at the same school. But then, you look on the flip side, there’s so many opportunities for kids that otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to play big time Division 1 football and make a lot of money doing it. Some of these kids will go play football in college for a few years and never have the opportunity to play once they get done. To have a couple million dollars in your pocket for working in college isn’t so bad either.

“I don’t have any kids. I wasn’t in that situation. I think I’m happy that I’m not there right now, but I think it’s two-fold. I think NIL and the ability to transfer gives these kids unique opportunities in situations they wouldn’t otherwise have that can really benefit their career. At the same time, there’s a lot to be said for staying at a school and being around your boys and having a great education like you would at Boston College. Having life-long friends as a result.”

On if he’s ever considered coaching at BC

“Right now, I’ve got a really good contract with the Charlotte Christian Knights (youth football) with Greg Olsen as the head coach. Right now, I’m really enjoying what I’m doing here with Greg and Stu. I’ve thought about it, but I’m enjoying what I’m doing right now and the time commitment for those guys…those guys are relentless workers. I’m not quite sure I’m ready to give up all of my time for that yet.”