Harold Landry's comments after Super Bowl

While I didn’t get a chance to get over to his podium postgame, Harold Landry – who rarely spoke this season. Probably under five times – met with the media following the Super Bowl LX loss for the Patriots.

As a former standout BC linebacker, Landry represented the Eagles in the big game on the same weekend where Luke Kuechly earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Landry was arguably the team’s best pass rusher in training camp. Early in the year he looked like one of their best signings of a busy offseason before injuring his knee. He was never the same and unfortunately, had little impact against Seattle. A healthy Landry’s speed and tackling ability could certainly have helped against Kenneth Walker.

Here’s what Landry said postgame:

On the loss

“Yeah, I mean, I think we’re definitely going to use this as fuel. It’s kind of crazy how over the course of a season you grow so close with your teammates. It definitely sucks but I don’t think this should take away from the relationships we built or the growth we had as a team this year. I think we’ll learn from this experience and come back to OTAs hungry and eager to improve.”

On why the Patriots loss & Mike Vrabel’s message postgame

“He’s probably already analyzed the game so I imagine as soon as we get back, he’ll tell us why we lost and what we could have done better. The main message was to use this as fuel and not do anything tonight that would hurt yourself or the team. Then it’s about getting back together, meeting and talking through how we can improve.”

On his favorite memory from the season

“Honestly, it’s really just about the relationships. Obviously, this is the NFL so the team you have one year isn’t going to be the same the next. A lot of those relationships go beyond football and that’s definitely the biggest takeaway for me.”

On Mike Vrabel

“He’s the most consistent guy I know. He’s straightforward and always lets us know what we need to do to improve. We’re going to go into the offseason, attack it and try to get better both individually and as a team.”

On his reaction to the loss

“I mean, the world isn’t going to stop spinning because we lost. It sucks right now but it shouldn’t take away from the growth we had as a team this year or the number of guys who stepped up in big moments. Now, it’s about going into the offseason eager to learn, eager to improve and continuing to build on the success we had this year.”

On the defensive game plan vs. Seattle

“Oh, they did exactly what we were prepared for. Maybe I’ve got to look at the film but maybe they just executed better than we did. They weren’t running anything that we weren’t prepared for. They were able to get on the edge a couple of times. A lot of it was the leaky yardage and missed tackles. Things that showed up that we kind of felt like we’ve improved on over the year, but it showed up again in this game. Missed tackles on a good running back, but that’s all it was.”