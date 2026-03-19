DeMarr Langford Jr. now pursuing football dream

WORCESTER – Three years ago, DeMarr Langford Jr. closed out his BC basketball career before transferring to UCF and then Albany.

Now, the Worcester native is chasing a new dream.

On Thursday afternoon, the former St. Peter Marian and Brewster Academy athlete participated in Pro Day at Holy Cross with NFL scouts from three teams on hand. Langford hasn’t played football in a long time, but one look at him and you’d think he plays tight end, which is the position he was listed as when going through workouts.

Jen Toland from the Worcester Telegram and I both spoke with Langford Jr. after the workout about the decision. Here’s everything he had to say:

On why he chose to switch sports

“God, really. God, really. After my season last year, playing at U-Albany, I just felt it in my heart. The passion for football, the love for football, the drive. I’m a physical, big-bodied kid, so, I got the body type for a football player.”

“Yeah, I played…you can ask my mom about this, but I think since I was seven until I was about 13-14 in high school, so when I transferred from St. Peter Marian which is now St. Paul’s to Putnam Science Academy, there was no football team over there…between Pop Warner and I think eighth grade year is when I started playing high school football.”

On what position he played

“I played every position. Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, middle linebacker, safety…wherever the coach needed me to play, honestly.”

On what he’s been doing since graduating

“I had a job at UPS for a little while, about four or five months just to bring money in, help my family out. I didn’t want to live off them and not repay them in any type of way. Got a job, just been working out at Exceed Sports Performance & Fitness with Shawn Smith. I’ve just been working out any type of way. He (Smith) asked me what position and I told him ‘I’m an athlete, put me at whatever position you think is best,’ and he immediately said tight end or wide receiver.”

On if he’s heard that he may actually have a chance at making something out of this, or if he’s just trying it to try it

“Shawn immediately pointed out to me that I can definitely do it and he had no doubts about it. I could definitely get to that point. It’s definitely going to take a lot to get to that point. Obviously, I’m here now, all glory to God. But, I’m just excited to be here. That’s what it’s all about, the journey, the process.”

On how this all came about

“Definitely Shawn. Shawn helped me out finding an agent and then the agent reached out to Holy Cross, reached out to NFL scouts and everything like that. I just did the physical work, the lifting and training and all that, but they did the work behind the scenes.”

“I would say, basketball…at least my last year when I played at U-Albany, I was kind of the center, bigger guy, so I had to put on a lot more weight. These football guys, these guys are track stars. So, I got a lot of catching up to do with maybe losing a little bit of weight, or putting on a little weight, but just getting my speed up overall. Speed and quickness I would say is the biggest two things.”

On what his height and weight measurements were

“6’4,” 230lbs. 24 years old.”

“It’s definitely difficult for them to take in, but they definitely have my back through it all. My mom…she doesn’t hate it, but she definitely feels a little some type of way about it. I think just being out of it for so long, I think that’s the main thing. But, everyone else, my dad, my brothers, my sister, aunts, uncles, grandparents, they all support me in every type of way.”

“We didn’t, we always missed each other. Always missed each other. High school, he transferred out the year that I went to St. Peter Marian and then he graduated from high school the year after I went prep, so we always missed each other.”

On if he’s watched film on former college basketball players that made a successful transition

“Yeah. It’s always difficult in any aspect of any sport really. But, I would say the one I’m most familiar with is probably Keon Coleman of the Bills. He’s got great height, great size, great hands, so if he can do it, why can’t I?”