Lewis Bond heading to Houston

It’s a little surprising it took as long as it did, but Lewis Bond got his shot.

Arguably the best receiver in BC history was selected by the Houston Texans in the 6th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, going with the 204th pick overall, just two behind teammate Logan Taylor who went to the Chargers.

Bond is joining a wide receiver room that already has Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Jayden Higgins. Houston has a few other bodies as well, which means Bond will have to go in and earn a role – even if that means playing some special teams – if he’s going to stick with the Texans.

Bond is currently Boston College’s all-time leader in receptions (213) and he’s fifth in school history for yards (2,385). He also set the single-season receptions record in his final year with 88.

Bond is the definition of a quiet, put your head down and work type of guy. He’s a leader in his own way and will absolutely do whatever’s needed to try and find a role with the Texans this spring and summer.