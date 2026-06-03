List of official visits taking place this week

It’s officially OV season.

BC begins hosting a number of recruits over the next month for official visits, with some guys already committed and other guys still needing to be woo’d by the Eagles.

BC also begins hosting camps this week, with the ‘Under the Lights’ camp kicking off the season on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

Here’s the list of guys who will be in Chestnut Hill over the course of the next several days (On3 profiles are also inked)

James Westervelt – 2027 TE (MD) Offers from (BC, GT, VT, Rutgers & Pitt



Jace German – 2027 QB (GA) Offers from BC, Georgia State, South Florida, Air Force, FIU, Alabama State, Austin Peay, Cornell, Samford & Wafford



Armani Hill 2027 WR (GA) (Committed)



Will Mettee 2027 LB (IL) (Committed)



Alex Johnson 2027 EDGE (SC) Offers from BC, Michigan, Vandy, NC State & VT



Mason Johnson 2027 DL (TX) Offers from North Texas, Texas State, Tulsa, UNLV & Wyoming



Cason Myers 2027 QB (AL) Offers from Auburn, Alabama State, Troy, WVU & Houston



Eric Anderson 2027 OT (MI) Offers from BC, Pitt, Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio & FAU



Charlie Fowler 2027 LB (IL) Offers from BC, Michigan State, Kansas, Iowa State & Miami of Ohio



Mamadee Sangaray 2027 LB (NY) (Committed)



Franklon Evans – 2027 DB (TX) Offers from BC, North Texas & Alcorn State



Andy Stedem 2027 EDGE (CT) Offers from Yale, UConn, Columbia, Army & Harvard



Jett Watson 2027 DB (GA) (Committed)



Kayden Edwards 2027 QB (OH) Offers from BC, Marshall, Kentucky, Liberty & Louisville



Krystian Walcott 2027 DL (GA) Offers from Texas, FSU, Wake Forest, Louisville & Ole Miss