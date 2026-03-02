NFL Combine results for Logan Taylor

For those of you that gave me a hard time for saying I believe both Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor will be the next BC O-linemen drafted, Ian Rapoport backed it up on Sunday.

During the final day of the NFL Combine – where both Bowry and Taylor participated in on-field drills – Rapoport said “everyone needs linemen.” That’s not earth-shattering news, but it does mean that guys like Taylor and Bowry will have teams coming after them simply for depth if nothing else, whether they’re drafted or signed as UDFAs.

Bowry seemed to impress both Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis during the workout on Sunday, and those are two guys who are very tapped in. Taylor had a little bit quieter of a day results wise, but his size alone might have some teams interested, especially if he has a strong Pro Day.

Here’s Taylor’s Combine results:

40-yard dash

5.19 – 30th among OL

10-yard split

1.82 – 30th among OL

Vertical jump

31.00″ – Tied 21st among OL

Broad jump

9’0″ – Tied 20th among OL

3-cone

7.75 – Tied 8th among OL (14 participated)

Shuttle

4.84 – 11th among OL (12 participated)

Bench

Info not available on NFL site

You’d have to think that Taylor will be hell bent on having a solid Pro Day in a few weeks to improve on some of these numbers, but he could also be more of a ‘game film’ guy than a ‘test guy’ when it comes to NFL scouts evaluation of him.