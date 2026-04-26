Logan Taylor drafted by LA Chargers

Logan Taylor was the third of four Eagles taken in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Taylor was taken with the 202nd selection in the sixth round by Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor will join former Eagle O-line standout Zion Johnson, Joe Alt and others in now having the responsibility of protecting Justin Herbert (especially after the beating he took in Foxborough in January).

Taylor played in 49 career games at Boston College, making 46 starts, including 19 starts at guard. He was also a two-time team captain an Second-Team All-ACC in 2025. Taylor is a no-nonsense, all football all the time type of guy.

During the ups and downs of the 2-10 season, Taylor was a steady presence both in front of the media and on the field, bringing a level of professionalism that should translate nicely to the NFL.

Jude Bowry was taken 104th by the Bills, Taylor was taken at 202, Lewis Bond went to Houston with pick 204 and Quintayvious Hutchins was the 247th pick for the Patriots.