Turbo Richard heading to portal; Harris & Lockwood joining him

The transfer portal window begins Friday.

If BC is going to quickly turn around its 2-10 season in 2026, they’ll have to replace significant pieces on offense.

On Monday morning, Turbo Richard entered the portal. Sources have also told EA (me) that wide receiver Reed Harris will also be entering. Later in the day, Ty Lockwood also entered.

That means that BC’s top two QBs (graduation/portal), top two receivers (NFL Draft/portal), starting running back and two linemen (NFL Draft) won’t be in a maroon and gold uniform next season. Lockwood was one of the swings and misses in last year’s portal class, getting beat out by freshman Kaelan Chudzinski in training camp and he was never able to earn a legitimate role.

Richard had 145 carries for 749 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also had 30 catches for just over 200 yards and two touchdowns. In his two years with BC, Richard had 200 carries even with 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 32 catches for 275 yards and the two TDs this season.

Harris exploded on the season during spring ball of 2024. Harris appeared in four games in 2023, making just one catch. But, once Bill O’Brien came on board in 2024, Harris began to break out, catching 17 balls for 486 yards and four touchdowns. This past year was his best yet, reeling in 39 catches in 12 games for 673 yards and five touchdowns. His combination of size, speed and athleticism is impressive and leaves BC with a big void to fill.

Takeaways

These are the two most significant losses so far (in terms of the portal) aside from Bam Crouch and Q Hutchins. There should be a glimmer of hope for fans that new GM Kenyatta Watson can find suitable replacement when the portal window opens, but these are definitely worrisome times for diehard BC fans, supporters, donors and followers.