Luke Hunger becomes 6th portal addition for Luke Murray

Late on Monday night around 10:30 or so, Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reported that Luke Murray had landed George Washington transfer forward Luke Hunger.

Hunger is a 6’10” Canadian forward who actually played his high school ball at Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill, Massachusetts. Hunger is originally from Montreal and began is college career at Northwestern before joining George Washington.

Hunger appeared in 33 games last year, starting 13 of them while averaging 19.1 minutes per game. Hunger put up 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Hunger scored in double figures 11 times. At one point, he had six straight games where he scored 20-plus points.

Before going to GW, Hunger appeared in 62 games for the Wildcats over three seasons. He had 10 starts and averaged 12.1 minutes per game, averaging 3.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG and 0.8 APG while shooting 42% overall and 66.7% from the free throw line.

Hunger is listed on the GW site at a beefy 250 lbs. Luke Murray has clearly put an emphasis on size and plenty of it so far during his first bit of roster construction.

While the portal will remain open, Tuesday is the last day athletes can officially enter their names in.