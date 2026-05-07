Murray adds 10th commit with center Aly Tounkara

And then there was 10.

Late on Wednesday night (it actually may have technically been midnight, all I know is I was writing about HS lax and it came up on Twitter), Luke Murray locked in his 10th commitment.

Center Aly Tounkara announced his intention of coming to Chestnut Hill on social media.

‘Ready to compete at the highest level and bring winning energy at BC. Go Eagles Nation,’ he wrote.

Tounkara is listed at 7’0,” 225 lbs. adding to an already bigger roster that Murray is assembling. Tounkara was most recently at Arkansas State. Last season, he averaged 18.2 minutes in 32 games played with 4.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and a block a game. In 2025, he played in 29 games, averaging 15 minutes with 3.5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.3 assists.

Tounkara is originally from Conakry, Guinea and went to Principia High School in St. Louis. Tounkara also attended the NBA Academy Africa, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors and winning the ‘Award of Excellence’ in 2022.