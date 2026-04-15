Luke Murray makes staff official with one more addition

We knew about Tim O’Toole, Kyle Griffin and Brenden Straughn, but we didn’t know about the fourth member.

We learned who ‘the other guy’ was joining Luke Murray’s staff at BC when the program made those names and Matthew Johnson official. O’Toole’s exact title is Chief of Staff, while Straughn, Griffin and Johnson will serve as assistant coaches.

Johnson was most recently with Princeton for a season as an assisatnt, but he has worked with Murray at UConn for six years prior to that.

Johnson helped recruit top-five recruiting classes at UConn in 2025 and 2023. Not only did Johnson help with daily recruiting effort, but planned (and executed) the operations of official and unofficial visits on campus. Obviously, he will be a key component in that role for Murray.

As a player, Johnson was a four-year letterman and a two-year captain at the University of Tampa. He ended his career ranked fourth all-time in program history in assists and went to the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

While it wouldn’t be surprising to see Murray make a few more additions, it feels like he’s brought in an excellent balance of young and old, but the experience the group has as a whole is what’s etremely valuable.